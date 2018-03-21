Toronto Public Health investigating Listeria threat at cancer centre

Toronto Public Health is investigating three cases of Listeria infection in people who ate deli sandwiches sold at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

The sandwiches were purchased from the Druxy’s restaurant in the cancer centre between January 1st and March 12th.

The restaurant is currently closed and the owner is cooperating with Toronto Public Health.

If you ate at the restaurant during that time frame, you’re being asked to watch for signs and symptoms of Listeria. These include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and cramps. Severe symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

People most at risk are those with weakened immune systems, the elderly and pregnant women.

Listeria is a serious but rare illness caused by eating contaminated food. Common foods that can carry listeria include deli meats and unpasteurized dairy products.

Toronto receives an average of 17 reports of Listeria infection each year.