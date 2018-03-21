Loading articles...

Austin bombing suspect is dead: police chief

Last Updated Mar 21, 2018 at 6:17 am EDT

Emergency vehicles stage near the site of another explosion in Austin, Tex., on March 20, 2018. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay

Austin’s police chief says the serial bombing suspect who has terrified Texas’ capital city this month is dead.

Police Chief Brian Manley said early Wednesday that the suspect set off an explosive device in his vehicle as SWAT team members were closing in. He says one of the SWAT officers also shot at the vehicle.

Manley identified the suspect only as a 24-year-old white male. He says the suspect’s name won’t be released until his next of kin are notified.

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution centre near San Antonio early Tuesday.

More to come

