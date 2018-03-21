Police looking for suspect in sexual assault near York University

Toronto Police are looking for the suspect in a reported sexual assault near York University on Saturday.

Police say a report has been filed about a 23-year-old woman who was waiting in a bus shelter in the Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road area around 5:30 a.m.

The alleged assault happened when a man approached her, covered her mouth and dragged her into the nearby hydro field where he sexually assaulted her.

A pedestrian arrived near the bus shelter, interrupting the sexual assault, and causing the man to flee.

The suspect is described as being between age 25-32 with a muscular build, thick eyebrows and of average height. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police.