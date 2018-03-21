Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck at Queens Quay and York

Last Updated Mar 22, 2018 at 12:04 am EDT

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck at Queens Quay and York Street. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near in the Queens Quay West and York Street area.

Toronto police say they were called to the scene just before midnight on Wednesday.

The victim has been taken to hospital in serious condition. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the vehicle remained on the scene.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

