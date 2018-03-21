Opening arguments in AT&T antitrust trial postponed

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Opening arguments in the federal government’s case to block AT&T’s efforts to gobble up Time Warner have been postponed until Thursday.

The outcome of the trial could shape how you get — and how much you pay for — streaming TV and movies.

AT&T says it needs to buy Time Warner to compete with the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Google in the rapidly evolving world of video entertainment.

The Justice Department’s antitrust lawyers worry that consumers will end up paying more to watch their favourite shows, whether on a TV screen, smartphone or tablet.

Opening arguments had been expected Wednesday in Washington, which was experiencing a snowstorm. Preliminary matters in the trial started earlier in the week.