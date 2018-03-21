No charges against driver whose car struck and killed Quebec cyclist

MONTREAL – Crown prosecutors in Quebec will not lay charges against a motorist whose vehicle struck and killed a cyclist.

Clement Ouimet, 18, died last October shortly after being hit as the driver attemped a U-turn.

The Crown says it studied the Montreal police report into the death and concluded it would not be able to prove the driver was guilty.

Ouimet’s loved ones were informed of the decision before it was made public today.

The driver is an American who was visiting Montreal.