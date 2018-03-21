Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and American company

Howie Mandel arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Just For Laughs has been sold to Howie Mandel and ICM Partners, an American talent agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Just For Laughs has been sold to Howie Mandel and ICM Partners, an American talent agency.

The new owner says the company will continue normal operations, with the same leadership in place.

More coming.

