Man dies in Mississauga industrial accident

One man has died after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk from Peel Regional Police told 680 NEWS the incident happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Airport and Drew Roads area.

“The victim, a 60-year-old male from Toronto, was struck by a trailer,” she said “He was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The identity of the victim has not been released as police make efforts to notify to notify next of kin

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating the incident.