Man in custody after 2-vehicle crash near Keele and Wilson

Last Updated Mar 21, 2018 at 7:34 am EDT

One of the vehicles involved in the two-vehicle crash near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue struck a light police on March 21, 2018. CITYNEWS

A man in his 20s has been taken into police custody after a two-vehicle crash in North York.

The crash happened near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.

Police say one of the vehicles hit a light pole.

The man in custody is in hospital with serious injuries but his condition is not life-threatening.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

There is no word on charges.

