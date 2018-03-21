Loading articles...

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and American company

Last Updated Mar 21, 2018 at 9:06 am EDT

When Howie Mandel played a Boston doctor on the 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere" it wasn't the medical jargon he struggled with - it was his Canadian accent. Mandel is seen wandering into the crowd during the opening of the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Just For Laughs has been sold to Howie Mandel and ICM Partners, an American talent agency.

The new owner says the company will continue normal operations, with the same leadership in place.

