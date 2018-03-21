In Tennessee, music is being made deep below Earth's surface

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Feb. 25, 2018 photo, music fans fill much of the expansive Volcano Room beneath an antique, 1,500-pound chandelier that once hung in the Loew's Metropolitan Theatre in New York City. in McMinnville, Tenn. More than 500 music fans had found their way 333 feet below the ground, some taller guests ducking their heads just a bit. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. – Music fans are finding their way below the Earth’s surface to watch artists perform deep inside a cave in the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee.
The underground Volcano Room can accommodate about 700 music fans who hike down into it. One of its main features is a giant antique chandelier that once adorned a New York City theatre and is now bolted into the ceiling.
Now, the man who began producing concerts there has purchased his own cave and will host that venue’s first-ever performance on March 24.
Organizers say that will give music fans not one but two places to watch music in a subterranean environment — a bucket-list goal for some people who travel to Tennessee from around the world to see the shows.