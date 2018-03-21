Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Human remains found at Texas chemical plant explosion site
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 21, 2018 6:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 21, 2018 at 7:41 pm EDT
CRESSON, Texas – Human remains have been found in the wreckage of a North Texas chemical plant nearly a week after a worker went missing following an explosion and fire.
In a statement, Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson says the remains were found about 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Tri-Chem Industries plant near Cresson, about 25 miles (40 kilometres) southwest of Fort Worth. The remains were sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Worth for positive identification.
The missing worker has been identified as 27-year-old Dylan Mitchell. He is presumed dead. Two other workers were injured in the March 15 explosion.
The search for Mitchell has been slowed by the presence of hazardous materials released and spread by the explosion and fire.
