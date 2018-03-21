4 injured in Gardiner crash, westbound lanes closed at South Kingsway

Four people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the expressway at South Kingsway around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto police say one vehicle was coming off the shoulder and merging into traffic, when the second car struck the merging vehicle.

One man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. Three other people were sent to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner are closed from South Kingsway to Islington Avenue. The closure is expected to last throughout the morning rush hour.