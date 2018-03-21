BRP raises quarterly dividend, reports Q4 profit down from year ago

MONTREAL – BRP Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a drop in profit for its latest quarter compared with a year ago as revenue also declined.

The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles says it will pay a quarterly dividend of nine cents per share, up a penny from its previous quarterly payment to shareholders.

The increase came as BRP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $115.2 million or $1.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31.

That compared with a profit of $136.6 million attributable to shareholders or $1.22 per diluted share a year earlier.

On a normalized basis, BRP said it earned 96 cents per diluted share compared with $1 per share a year ago.

Revenue in what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled $1.26 billion, down from nearly $1.31 billion.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO)