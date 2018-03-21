Police investigate threat at Brampton high school

A high school in Brampton has been evacuated as police investigate what they say is a threat at the school.

In a tweet around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Peel police said they were at Chinguacousy Secondary School, located on Williams Parkway near Bramalea Road.

“Last night, a student reported to police that they had overheard a threat that they felt police should be made aware of,” the Peel District School Board said in a statement.

“Peel Regional Police arrived at the school this morning, and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution as they investigate.”

The school board said everyone is safe. Students and staff from the school have been redirected to Judith Nyman Secondary School nearby as they investigate.

Police have closed off the area as they investigate.