Back to the future: Toronto's transformation in photos

Have you ever wondered what your street looked like 50, or even 100 years ago?

A massive new archival project allows you to travel back in time without a DeLorian and flux capacitor — a laptop or smartphone will do.

Sidewalk Labs has released its Old Toronto project which uses geocoding to map more than 30,000 historic photos from every corner of the city.

Inspired by the deluge of imagery, CityNews hit the streets Wednesday to take a few snapshots around downtown Toronto. You can see how some of the city’s streets have changed over the years using the sliders below: