Man facing 52 charges in string of Toronto-area ​pharmacy robberies

Toronto police say a man is facing 52 charges related to a series of pharmacy robberies.

Investigators say 15 of the alleged robberies happened in Scarborough, two happened York Region and one in Durham.

They say in each case, police say the man entered a pharmacy with his face covered, approached the counter and produced a large knife.

Police allege he demanded specific narcotics from the pharmacist, and fled the area on foot after he received them.

Investigators say they arrested the suspect after a robbery on Tuesday and seized two large knives and a quantity of narcotics.

They say a 42-year-old Toronto man was charged with 18 counts each of robbery, disguise with intent and possession of dangerous weapons.

With files from News Staff