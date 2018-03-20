Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Vermont resort for 'Bachelor Winter Games' ordered to close
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 20, 2018 1:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 20, 2018 at 1:41 pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Vt. – A private Vermont ski resort that was the setting for ABC’s “The Bachelor Winter Games” has been shut down for failing to pay taxes.
A spokeswoman for the Hermitage Club said Monday that the resort missed a required payment to the state and was ordered to close until it is paid. She said the members-only club hopes to reopen by this weekend.
The resort owes more than $1 million in back taxes and recently laid off about 80 people. Last month, a bank filed a foreclosure notice on several properties, saying the club had defaulted on more than $16 million in loans.
The Hermitage Club hosted “The Bachelor Winter Games,” a four-episode spin-off of “The Bachelor” that ran in conjunction with the Olympics.
