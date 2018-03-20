Unanimous House of Commons motion blames Russia for British nerve gas attack

OTTAWA – The House of Commons has unanimously adopted a motion blaming Russia for what it calls a despicable nerve gas attack in Britain.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia’s Freeland’s motion says Russia is showing a total disregard for the rules of the international order.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury two weeks ago, the victims of what the British government says was a Russian nerve agent.

British and Russia has engaged in tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats over the attack.

Freeland’s motion calls on Russia to co-operate with British investigators and says Canada stands in solidarity with Britain.

The motion calls on the House to recognize that the Russian state “bears responsibility” for the attack.

Moscow has denied involvement in the incident, which also injured a British police officer.

Skripal and his daughter remain critically ill in hospital, while the policeman is recovering.