Toronto police release suspect photos in Charles Street shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect in connection with a shooting investigation on Charles Street on Monday.

Police and emergency crews responded to a call at around 4:30 a.m. at 7 West Cafe for reports of shots being fired.

A 32-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg. He was rushed to hospital and there is no update on his condition at this time.

On Tuesday, police released security camera images of the suspect. He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, between 20 to 30 years old with a medium build, buzz-cut hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing dark pants with a jacket and carrying a satchel bag.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police.