Loading articles...

Senators announce that son of captain Erik Karlsson has died

Last Updated Mar 20, 2018 at 3:41 pm EDT

Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson takes a shot on the Minnesota Wild net during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Ottawa Senators say the son of captain Erik Karlsson has died.

“The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son,” the team said in a release.

“We ask that you respect the family’s wishes for privacy during the grieving process.”

The couple announced in November that they were expecting their first child.

The Senators had said earlier that Karlsson would not play in Tuesday’s game against the visiting Florida Panthers.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies