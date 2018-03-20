Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pakistan bans TV host for 3 months over false report
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 20, 2018 12:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 20, 2018 at 12:41 pm EDT
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s supreme court has banned a TV host from appearing on-air for three months over his false report that the rape and murder of a young girl was linked to an international network for child pornography.
Shahid Masood was also ordered on Tuesday to publish a written apology for his January report on the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari, a case that stirred national outrage.
Masood had reported that her killer had 37 foreign bank accounts, a claim that was dismissed by investigators.
Pakistani authorities appear to have taken the rare step of ordering an anchorman off the air because of sensitivities surrounding the killing.
