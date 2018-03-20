Loading articles...

Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt

Last Updated Mar 20, 2018 at 6:35 am EDT

Police in a small community in central Ontario are investigating the deaths of four people as a triple murder-suicide. Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas, injuring one person, the San Antonio Texas Fire Department says.

The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday in Schertz, near San Antonio.

A FedEx employee suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene.

Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber.

More to come

||||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies