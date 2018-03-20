Home under construction in Nobleton goes up in flames

Fire crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a home under construction in Nobleton.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Robinson Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the fire caused extensive damage to the house. Several other homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Huge fire in Nobleton… hope everyone is safe… @CP24 pic.twitter.com/x5BKCmcKJu — Vince Guida B.F.A. (@Vinceguida) March 20, 2018

Other homes in the area have reportedly been damaged by the fire.

Police say there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.