Home under construction in Nobleton goes up in flames

Last Updated Mar 20, 2018 at 5:33 am EDT

Fire crews on scene after a home under construction in Nobleton went up in flames on March 20, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Fire crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a home under construction in Nobleton.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Robinson Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the fire caused extensive damage to the house. Several other homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Other homes in the area have reportedly been damaged by the fire.

Police say there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

