Finnish FM: Koreas, US talks won't include denuclearization

Sweden's foreign minister Margot Wallstrom speaks to the media in the Swedish house of Parliament in Stockholm, Friday March 16, 2018. North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho was expected to meet with his Swedish counterpart Friday for a second day after making a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Soren Andersson/TT via AP)
HELSINKI – Finland’s foreign minister says denuclearization is not on the agenda as North Korean envoys meet with their South Korean colleagues and former U.S. diplomats in the Nordic country.
Foreign Minister Timo Soini said Tuesday in an interview with Finnish broadcaster MTV3 that nuclear weapons are not expected to be discussed at the tripartite talks.
Senior North Korean diplomat Choe Kang Il, who handles North American affairs in Pyongyang, arrived in Helsinki on Sunday for talks with South Korean security experts. He is also reportedly meeting with former U.S. diplomats, including the former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, Kathleen Stephens.
Finnish broadcaster YLE said the meeting kicked off with a dinner Monday in a Helsinki restaurant where the delegations were seen arriving. The talks are set to last until Wednesday.