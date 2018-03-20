Liberals to propose law enhancing background checks on some gun buyers

The federal Liberals are set to tighten restrictions on the sale of guns under proposed legislation to be introduced as early as Tuesday.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is expected to fulfill a Liberal election platform promise to enhance background checks for anyone buying a handgun or other restricted firearm.
The government has said it has no interest in building another national long-gun registry.
But the proposed law, set to be introduced in the House of Commons, would require gun vendors to keep records of all firearms sales and inventories to aid police investigations of gun trafficking and other firearms-related offences.
It would also require gun purchasers to present a valid licence.
The bill could spark a battle with the Opposition as it would repeal some measures passed by the previous Conservative government.
The Liberals had already earmarked more than $327 million over five years and $100 million in each subsequent year, to help authorities crack down on criminal gun and gang activities.
More Liberal waste, but did you expect more from Goodale? “gun vendors to keep records of all firearms sales and inventories to aid police investigations of gun trafficking and other firearms-related offences”…..they already do this. They have to record every sale by serial number and license because the title has to be transferred by the chief firearms officer of Ontario.
This will do NOTHING. Want to actually prevent a school shooting, not that we had one in the last 30 YEARS, ban assault rifles and make owning high capacity magazines, bump stops and modifying the firing mechanism to achieve almost full auto a criminal offense. You don’t need an AR-15 with a 30 round clip and a bump stop for deer hunting or shooting paper targets at the range.
Putting more restrictions on restricted weapons will not reduce the daily shootings in Toronto. These guns are not licensed and the criminals would never pass the EXISTING laws for owning a restricted firearm.
This is just another Liberal attempt to do something rather than educate the public and make real changes.