Austin authorities: another explosion reported

Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Tuesday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.

Multiple assets from #ATCEMS @austinfiredept @Austin_Police responding Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion with reports of one patient injured. Unknown severity of injuries at this time. Avoid the area and expect closures. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.

More to come