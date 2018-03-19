Whitby elementary school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

A Whitby elementary school teacher is facing multiple counts of sexual assault after allegedly getting involved in inappropriate relationships with some of his students.

Thomas Grieve, 39, of Scugog Township, is facing eight counts of sexual assault and eight counts of sexual interference.

It is alleged that the incidents happened during school hours. According to police, all of his alleged victims are under 16.

Police say Grieve is a teacher at Robert Munsch Public School and had coached team sports at the school, as well as coached the Female Under 18 team for the Durham Rebels Volleyball Club.

He also taught at EA Fairman Public School and various schools as a supply teacher. He has also taught night school and summer school at numerous secondary schools.

Investigators want to make sure there are no other victims.

Anyone with new information connected with this investigation is being asked to call Det. Const. Briese of the DRPS Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5323.