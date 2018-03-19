Underground sounds: TTC announces revamped subway musicians program

From violins to steel drums, chances are if you’re a regular subway rider, you’ve heard the strains of dozens of instruments throughout the system — part of the TTC’s decades old subway musicians program.

For the past 35 years, the TTC has been holding auditions where hundreds of hopefuls ranging from Juno award winners to symphony performers compete for just 75 subway musician licenses handed out every three years.

This year, the TTC is upgrading and modernizing the program by accepting online auditions for the first time ever. The program is now called Underground Sounds and will also increase the number of stations where musicians will perform.

Along with allowing performers to upload auditions digitally, Torontonians will have a chance to weigh in on what they want to hear on their commute by voting for their favourites. Online auditions open on April 9 and run through till May 6. Thereafter, voting begins on May 7 and runs till June 3.

In addition to permits, wannabe subway performers will be competing for an added bonus prize this year. The top 10 musicians with the most votes will be judged by industry experts to determine who wins not only a steady gig as a subway musician, but also a one-song recording contract with Universal Music Canada.

For performers who may not be able to upload their materials, traditional live auditions will also be held over two days. Locations and dates will be announced soon.