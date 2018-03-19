The Latest: Bermuda police find body amid search for student

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
James Howard, acting Assistant Police Commissioner of Bermuda Police Services, gives a press conference regarding missing American college student Mark Dombroski at the Hamilton Police Station in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018. Dombroski, 19, a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, disappeared early Sunday after a night of socializing at the end of an international rugby tournament. (Blaire Simmons/The Royal Gazette via AP)
HAMILTON, Bermuda – The Latest on the American student reported missing in Bermuda (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
A police spokesman in Bermuda says authorities have found a body amid a search for a U.S. student who disappeared after a rugby tournament on the British island territory.
Spokesman Dwayne Caines did not disclose any details about the discovery and did not confirm that the body was that of 19-year-old Mark Dombroski.
The Bermuda Police Service said a news conference would be held later Monday.
Authorities and members of Dombroski’s family had been searching Bermuda for the young man in a wooded area known as The Arboretum. It was near a sports centre where Dombroski was competing as a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
He was last seen early Sunday after a night of socializing.