Man seriously injured after shooting near Yonge and Bloor

A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near Yonge and Bloor.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Charles Street for reports of shots being fired.

The victim was found on the sidewalk outside a strip of restaurants. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

There has been no word on suspects.

Police have closed Charles Street for the investigation.