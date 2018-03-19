School-zone safety blitz launches post-March break

Children are heading back to school Monday after March break, and police will be out making sure the return to class is a safe one.

Toronto police will be launching a two-week road safety blitz at Cornell Junior Public School near Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road at 7:30 a.m.

Mayor John Tory, deputy police chief Peter Yuen, Coun. Paul Ainslie, and other city and Toronto District School Board officials, will be at the launch.

The “Slow Down Toronto” blitz will take place in school zones. Police will focus on driving behaviours — speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving — that lead to serious and fatal crashes in the city.

The road safety campaign ends of Sunday.

During the launch, Tory will also announce the next steps in the city’s “Vision Zero: Road Safety Plan,” which focuses on school zones and areas around schools.