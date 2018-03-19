Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ouellet agrees to have confidence vote on her Bloc leadership brought forward
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 19, 2018 12:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 19, 2018 at 1:20 pm EDT
Martine Ouellet has agreed to have a confidence vote on her Bloc Quebecois leadership brought forward. Newly acclaimed Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet salutes supporters during a rally Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
OTTAWA – Martine Ouellet has agreed to have a confidence vote on her Bloc Quebecois leadership brought forward.
She made the announcement in Ottawa today.
Details will be hammered out at a party meeting in Quebec on April 29.
The vote is expected to be held by telephone or internet in the following months.
Originally, the leadership vote was scheduled only for 2019.
Ouellet has come under fire since the resignation of seven of the Bloc’s 10 MPs late last month over her leadership style.
