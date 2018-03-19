Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nightclub shut down after event with live horse to reopen
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 19, 2018 2:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm EDT
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Florida nightclub that was shut down after a scantily clad woman rode bareback on a white horse through a crowd will be allowed to reopen.
A Miami Beach code official ruled Monday the city should reinstate the Mokai Lounge’s business license after its owners acknowledged five violations and agreed to pay $12,150 in fines. The club also will make a $10,000 donation to Peaceful Ridge Horse Rescue and promises no more animals will be used in the club.
The city suspended the club’s license earlier this month, a day after video went viral showing the woman riding the horse inside the club. As the animal moved through the crowded space, it appeared to panic, and the woman fell off. No injuries were reported to humans or the horse.
