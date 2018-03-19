Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
N.S. spends $39.6 million on compensation for doctors, plan to reduce wait-lists
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 19, 2018 11:21 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT
Premier Stephen McNeil delivers the state-of-the-province speech at a business luncheon in Halifax on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX – Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will spend $39.6 million on increased compensation for family doctors and developing incentives to reduce patient wait-lists.
Part of the funding — $13.9 million — will go toward increasing amounts for fee-for-service and the alternative payment plan for family doctors.
The announcement includes $6.6 million to encourage family doctors to develop an up-to-date patient list on a voluntary basis.
Dr. Tim Holland, president-elect of Doctors Nova Scotia, says the incentives are a first step in solving certain health-care challenges in the province, such as doctor shortages.
Holland says the funding will help doctor recruitment and retention efforts in Nova Scotia.
