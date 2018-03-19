Loading articles...

N.S. spends $39.6 million on compensation for doctors, plan to reduce wait-lists

Last Updated Mar 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT

Premier Stephen McNeil delivers the state-of-the-province speech at a business luncheon in Halifax on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will spend $39.6 million on increased compensation for family doctors and developing incentives to reduce patient wait-lists.

Part of the funding — $13.9 million — will go toward increasing amounts for fee-for-service and the alternative payment plan for family doctors.

The announcement includes $6.6 million to encourage family doctors to develop an up-to-date patient list on a voluntary basis.

Dr. Tim Holland, president-elect of Doctors Nova Scotia, says the incentives are a first step in solving certain health-care challenges in the province, such as doctor shortages.

Holland says the funding will help doctor recruitment and retention efforts in Nova Scotia.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies