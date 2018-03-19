Suspects in attack on man with autism believed to be from B.C.: police

Peel police believe the three men responsible for an attack on a man with autism in Mississauga were from British Columbia.

Investigators say they have received numerous tips after they posted a video of the attack and descriptions of the three men online. They believe the men recently travelled to the GTA from the Lower Mainland area of B.C.

A 29-year-old man with autism was left with a broken nose and cuts to his face when he was attacked in the Square One bus terminal on March 13.

**Warning: the contents of this video may be disturbing to some viewers**

All three suspects are described as South Asian males, five-feet-ten-inches tall.

The first suspect has a light complexion and a thin build with a dark, short beard and straight, black hair above the ears. He was wearing a black t-shirt with an Air Jordan logo and white lettering with black track pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as clean shaven with a light complexion and thin build. He is wearing a black jackets with a greay horizontal stripe across the chest and a grey vertical stripe along the hood along with black track pants and black shoes.

The third suspect is unshaven with a medium complexion and medium build. He is wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and Nike lettering along the sleeves with black track pants and black shoes.

Officers are asking for the public’s help, specifically on the West Coast, encouraging them to watch the video and contact Peel police if they have any information that could help identify the suspects.