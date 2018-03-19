Lost dog reunited with owners

A Toronto couple is rejoicing after being reunited with their lost dog who was taken from outside a grocery store over the weekend.

Henry and Amy Zhang reached out to CityNews on Sunday when their dog, Bella went missing. The owners say they tied Bella to a pole outside a No Frills grocery store at Front and Princess Streets where they were shopping for just a few minutes. When they returned, she was gone.

Bella was later spotted at a nearby pet store with someone else.

The man who had her said he saw the CityNews story and returned the dog, without meaning to cause any harm. He thought the dog was abandoned and along with his girlfriend, who is a huge dog lover, he says he took her in thinking she needed a home and even bought dog food and treats.

Needless to say, the owners were thrilled to hear their dog was alright.

“We told the guy we’ll be right there,” said Amy. “When we saw Bella, she came running to us. It went from the worst day to one of the best.”

Amy adds she believes they were very lucky.

“You hear these stories all the time of pets getting lost and sometimes you never see them again. That could have been a real possibility, someone could have taken her and left the city.”

“The fact that the whole city came together to share this story — it shows we live in a good city and a good community,” says Amy.

The couple say they’ve learned their lesson and will be keeping a closer eye on Bella.