Jury selection for Bill Cosby retrial delayed until April 2

PHILADELPHIA – The start of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial is being pushed back a few days to give both sides more time to wrangle over pretrial issues.

Judge Steven O’Neill issued an order Monday moving the start of jury selection to April 2. It had been scheduled for March 29.

O’Neill says he’ll instead hold final pretrial hearings March 29 and 30.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

O’Neill hasn’t ruled on whether jurors can hear about Cosby’s settlement with Constand or if his lawyers can mention another accuser by name in their opening statement. Cosby’s lawyers are objecting to O’Neill’s ruling allowing up to five other accusers to testify.

Cosby’s first trial last year ended in a hung jury.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

