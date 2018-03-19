Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ex-employee sues celebrity chef, claiming sexual harassment
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 19, 2018 5:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 19, 2018 at 6:21 pm EDT
WASHINGTON – A woman who was formerly employed as a manager by celebrity chef Mike Isabella is suing him and his business partners, alleging sexual harassment. Isabella has denied the allegations.
Chloe Caras is seeking an unspecified amount for pain and suffering, back pay and punitive damages. Isabella, who competed on the cooking reality shows “Top Chef” and “Top Chef All-Stars,” has about a dozen restaurants in the Washington area.
The lawsuit filed Monday in Superior Court in the District of Columbia says when Caras was fired in 2017 she was the director of operations for the Isabella Eatery in Virginia and the highest-ranking woman in Isabella’s organization. The lawsuit says Caras was subject to unwelcome touching, sexual advances, vulgar and explicitly sexual remarks and gestures, and sexists insults and texts.
{* loginWidget *}