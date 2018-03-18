Woman struck by train in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a train in Mississauga.

Paramedics told 680 NEWS they responded to a call in the Burnamthorpe and Mavis Roads area around 2 a.m Sunday.

They say the victim was not in a vehicle at the time of the incident and believe she may have fallen from the train while it was moving.

A second woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.