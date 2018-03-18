Talks set to resume in York University strike on Tuesday

Talks aimed at ending the York University teaching assistants strike are set to resume this week.

The University says it has informed the union that is is prepared to return to the bargaining table with help of a mediator on Tuesday “in the best interest of our students and the York community.”

However, in an update posted on the university’s website, York says there continues to be no evidence of movement by the union on its 41 demands including wage increments, expansion of benefits and other increases.

“Nevertheless, CUPE 3903 has communicated that it believes a negotiated settlement can be reached if the parties return to the table,” said the university statement. “In the interest of our students, we believe that it is important for us to return to the table to hear CUPE 3903’s proposals for a resolution.”

We have heard the York may be willing to come back to the bargaining table this week. It's about time! More details to come. #yorkustrike #CUPE3903 — CUPE 3903 (@cupe3903comms) March 18, 2018

The strike is entering its third week after 3,700 faculty members, teaching assistants, graduate assistants, research assistants, part-time librarians and archivists walked off the job back on March 5 after rejecting what the university termed its final offer.

On March 13th, the university says it put forth three options including a request for a “realistic counter proposal” from the union, binding arbitration on the most contentious issues and non-biding mediation.

The university says the union rejected all three options on March 15th and has provided no further response.

The last strike at the university back in 2015 lasted for 28 days.