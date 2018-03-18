SNL pokes fun at Canada with harassment sketch where everyone says 'sorry'

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Canadians this week with a sketch about a harassment scandal where everyone, including Montreal band Arcade Fire, says they’re sorry.

In addition to the musical guest, the sketch featured former SNL cast member Bill Hader, who played a fictional movie producer accused of being the “Canadian Harvey Weinstein.”

Unlike Weinstein, however, the Canadian character’s transgressions were minor, and included telling his assistant she looked nice that day.

He immediately resigned and apologized, as did his assistant, who was sorry about how it all turned out.

Canada’s entertainment industry has not been without allegations of truly inappropriate behaviour, including against Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who has denied the allegations.

The NBC show has had numerous Canadian cast members and writers over its four-decade history, and was created by and continues to be produced by a Canadian, Lorne Michaels.