Ryerson beats Alberta for U Sports women's volleyball title

QUEBEC CITY, Que. – The Ryerson Rams won the U Sports women’s volleyball title on Sunday for the first time in the program’s history.

Lauren Veltman had a game-high 24 points while Theanna Vernon added 17.5 as Ryerson downed the Alberta Pandas 3-1 in the championship match.

The Rams won 25-22, 29-31, 25-19, 25-21.

Erin Corbett had a team-high 16 points for the Pandas, who were aiming for their first title since 2007.

Earlier in the day, the UBC Thunderbirds downed the Calgary Dinos 3-1 for bronze.

Kiera Van Ryk led all players with 23.5 points for the Thunderbirds, who were the defending champions.

UBC took the match 27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16.

Kate Pexman had 13 points for the Dinos.