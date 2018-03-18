Prospects dim for congestion tolls in New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. – The latest proposal to impose tolls on motorists entering Manhattan’s busiest streets is losing momentum.

While Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo could still push to include congestion tolls in the state budget, lawmakers are so far balking at the idea or recommending smaller tolls.

A state task force created by Cuomo in January recommended tolls of $11 for cars, $25 for trucks and between $2 and $5 for taxis and Ubers.

The state Assembly’s Democratic majority is instead supporting a $1 statewide surcharge on Ubers and limos and a $2.75 surcharge in the busiest parts of Manhattan. Taxis would pay a 50-cent surcharge. Private motorists wouldn’t pay any extra.

The Republican-led Senate, meanwhile, isn’t backing any new tolls.

Supporters say congestion tolls would reduce gridlock while raising money for transit.