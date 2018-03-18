Loading articles...

Prospects dim for congestion tolls in New York City

Last Updated Mar 18, 2018 at 11:40 am EDT

A New York Police Department officer directs traffic during afternoon rush hour at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel, Friday, March 16, 2018, in New York. Prospects appear to be dimming for the latest proposal to impose new tolls on motorists entering the busiest parts of Manhattan. A state panel recommended tolls of as much as $11 or more as a way to address gridlock while raising money for transit. But lawmakers are balking, with some suggesting a more limited fee for taxis, limos and ride-hailing services like Uber instead. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

ALBANY, N.Y. – The latest proposal to impose tolls on motorists entering Manhattan’s busiest streets is losing momentum.

While Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo could still push to include congestion tolls in the state budget, lawmakers are so far balking at the idea or recommending smaller tolls.

A state task force created by Cuomo in January recommended tolls of $11 for cars, $25 for trucks and between $2 and $5 for taxis and Ubers.

The state Assembly’s Democratic majority is instead supporting a $1 statewide surcharge on Ubers and limos and a $2.75 surcharge in the busiest parts of Manhattan. Taxis would pay a 50-cent surcharge. Private motorists wouldn’t pay any extra.

The Republican-led Senate, meanwhile, isn’t backing any new tolls.

Supporters say congestion tolls would reduce gridlock while raising money for transit.

