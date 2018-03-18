Patrik Laine scores twice to extend point streak, Jets beat Stars 4-2

WINNIPEG – Patrik Laine scored twice to extend his point streak to 15 games and move into a tie for top NHL goal scorer as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Sunday.

The sophomore sniper has 43 goals this season, tying him for tops in the league with his boyhood idol, Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

Laine’s point streak is the longest active run in the NHL and adds to his league record for the longest point streak by a teenager. The streak includes 18 goals and eight assists.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot and Blake Wheeler, with an empty-netter, also scored for Winnipeg (43-19-10).

Mattias Janmark and captain Jamie Benn had goals for Dallas (38-27-8).

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets, who tied a franchise record for wins in a season with 43 in the second game of a six-game homestand. The last time they hit that mark was 2014-15, when they made the playoffs for the first time since relocating to Winnipeg from Atlanta.

The victory also gave Winnipeg a sweep over the Stars in the teams’ four-game season series.

Goalie Ben Bishop stopped three shots before leaving the game with 9:49 remaining in the first period after whipping out his left glove to snag a Bryan Little shot. Playing his second game after missing five with a knee injury, Bishop stood in the crease bent over before skating off with what the team reported as a lower-body injury.

Kari Lehtonen replaced Bishop and made 17 saves for the visitors, who finished off a winless five-game road trip (0-3-2).

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second.

With Benn in the penalty box for tripping, Laine scored with 0.4 seconds remaining in the first period following a supreme effort by Wheeler.

After losing an edge and falling down near the bottom of the right circle, Wheeler swept a one-handed pass through the feet of Stars defenceman Dan Hamhuis to Laine out in front and he put a high shot past Lehtonen.

It was Laine’s 19th power-play goal, tops in the NHL. Wheeler picked up his 61st assist of the season, also a league high.

Janmark tied it up at 1:13 of the second, but Winnipeg responded 64 seconds later as Chiarot’s one-timer from the point went through traffic and past Lehtonen.

Laine’s second marker at 6:43 gave him 14 goals in nine career games against the Stars.

While Jets defenceman Tyler Myers was in the box for roughing, Benn notched his 26th goal, boosting his point streak to four games (three goals, three assists).

A wobbly Jacob Trouba left the ice early in the third period after taking a hit from Benn and didn’t return. It was the defenceman’s second game back after missing 20 with a lower-body injury.

Jets centre Adam Lowry picked up an assist on Chiarot’s goal in his first game back after sitting 19 with an upper-body injury. Centre Mark Scheifele and Enstrom also returned from injury. Scheifele got a helper on Wheeler’s goal.

Winnipeg hosts Los Angeles on Tuesday. Dallas goes home to wait for a game Wednesday against visiting Boston.