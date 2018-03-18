10-month-old dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Barrie

Barrie Fire says a 10-month-old infant has died after being found with carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Yonge Street and D’Ambrosio drive neighbourhood around 8:30 a.m.

They discovered a woman, a 10-month-old infant and a 3-year-old child in the home that had high levels of carbon monoxide.

The mother and infant were unresponsive and taken to hospital in life threatening condition. The 3-year-old was alert when firefighters arrived.

Samantha Hoffman with Barrie Fire told 680 NEWS the carbon monoxide levels in the home were over 300 parts per million

“The regular level is zero,” she said. “You’re at risk from carbon monoxide poisoning if you’re exposed to a small amount of carbon monoxide over a long period time or a lot of carbon monoxide over a very short period of time.”

Hoffman says the home did not have working carbon monoxide alarms.