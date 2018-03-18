Loading articles...

Man critically injured in crash on Hwy. 400

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in a serious crash on Hwy. 400.

Police responded to a single vehicle collision northbound on Hwy. 400, near Rutherford Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle was reportedly driving erratically before it crashed. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle travelling up the highway, cutting across all lanes before exiting near Rutherford and entering a ditch.

Police say 55-year-old driver from East Gwillimbury was injured and trapped in the vehicle. He was extricated by paramedics and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

