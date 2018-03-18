Canada's oldest St. Patrick's Day parade set for Montreal

MONTREAL – Downtown Montreal will be awash in green today as the city stages its 195th edition of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets to watch the oldest such parade in Canada.

The procession traditionally moves along Ste. Catherine St., but because of construction on that street, the parade will instead be held a block north on de Maisonneuve Blvd. before turning south to Rene Levesque Blvd.

The parade begins at noon and will include 20 floats, 25 marching bands and more than 4,000 participants, including Mayor Valerie Plante.

The forecast calls for sunshine and a brisk high of minus-6 Celsius.