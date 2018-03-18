A list of ammonia rink regulations across Canada

VANCOUVER – Rules for inspecting ammonia refrigeration plants in ice rinks vary across Canada. Here’s a look at some provincial regulations:

— Technical Safety B.C. inspects the equipment when it’s installed, then does “periodic assessments” throughout the lifespan of the system. The agency says timing of the inspections depends on a “risk-based” criteria that takes into account factors like the equipment’s age and whether the building is a public space. Currently, about 200 rinks across B.C. use ammonia refrigeration plants.

— Alberta has about 60 rinks using ammonia refrigeration plants. The frequency of inspection depends on the type of plant, but facilities can’t go more than five years without a checkup.

— About 80 rinks using ammonia refrigeration plants in Saskatchewan are inspected every year.

— Manitoba requires annual inspections of about 100 rinks that use ammonia.

— There are about 720 rinks across Ontario using ammonia. Inspections are required every six, 12 or 24 months, depending on the results of the previous inspection.

— New Brunswick has about 104 rinks using ammonia refrigeration plants. Legislation says the systems need to be inspected periodically, but a provincial government spokesman says checks are done about every two years.

— In Nova Scotia, inspections for ice rinks depend on the how much power the ammonia refrigeration plant uses. Systems that use more power are inspected annually, while lower-power units are looked at every three to five years. A provincial government spokeswoman could not immediately say how many of its rinks use ammonia.

— In Prince Edward Island, inspections of ammonia refrigeration plants are done annually. The province has 21 rinks using ammonia, including 18 ice surfaces and three curling clubs.

— Newfoundland and Labrador has 52 rinks using ammonia and those facilities are inspected every two years.