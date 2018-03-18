10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. ‘WE ARE BOUND FOR SUCCESS’

In a fraud-tainted vote, Russia’s Vladimir Putin rolls to a crushing presidential re-election win.

2. WHAT AP INVESTIGATION REVEALS ABOUT KUSHNER REAL ESTATE DEALS

The firm run by the U.S. president’s son-in-law profited by filing false papers declaring it had zero rent-regulated tenants across New York City — when, in fact, it had hundreds.

3. THEY WENT OUT ON ERRANDS, DIED IN AN INSTANT

Six people driving to work or going shopping are killed as a 950-ton bridge collapses outside Miami.

4. TEXAS A&M KNOCKS OFF REIGNING CHAMP NORTH CAROLINA

T.J. Starks scores 21 points and the No. 7 seed Aggies rough up second-seeded Tar Heels en route to Sweet 16.

5. WHO’S LATEST TARGET OF TRUMP’S TWEETS

The president lashes out at special counsel Robert Mueller, signalling a possible shift away from co-operating with the Russia investigation.

6. WHY COMPANY HARVESTED DATA FROM 50 MILLION ON FACEBOOK

A whistleblower says his tech outfit amassed the huge amount of information from the social networking site to build profiles so voters could be targeted with political ads and stories.

7. STATE ELECTION OFFICIALS BEEF UP CYBER DefenceS

Federal intelligence agencies determined that the attempted hacking of state elections systems in 2016 primarily targeted voter registration systems — not vote tallies.

8. RUSSIA STOCKPILING NERVE AGENT, UK FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS

Boris Johnson says the trail of blame for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England “leads inexorably to the Kremlin.”

9. BRITISH ART TEACHER WINS $1K FOR INNER-CITY WORK

Andria Zafirakou beats out some 30,000 applicants from around the world to win the Global Teacher Prize

10. NEW ENGLAND SKI RESORTS WELCOME LATE BLIZZARDS

After suffering through a winter with little snow, March storms dump several feet on mountains across the region.